Army Chief Bipin Rawat's first Srinagar visit today after revocation of Article 370

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Srinagar today to assess the situation amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan. This visit comes as the government is making efforts to stabilize the situation in the Valley post the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen life steadily resurrect after the initial Section 144 and curfews. Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday put light on the government's plan going ahead in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

GOVERNMENT'S PLAN

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik in a press conference on Wednesday said that the Central government would take every step to ensure that the culture and identity of the people in this region is not hampered in anyway. The governor also announced the government's plan of providing 50,000 government jobs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The state has never seen employment drive of this magnitude carried out before.

In his statement the governor said: We will not let any pressure come on them from outside, and we will preserve and protect them (people of the state). This is a solemn assurance also from our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and we will restore normalcy in this region. We will deepen democracy and make it vibrant and truly representative.

"It was necessary for the government to impose restrictions primarily to ensure that militants and terrorists are handicapped in their movements and don't succeed to create fear and terror," he said and thanked people for being patient and cooperative.

"The results of these restrictions are there for you to see. Not a single person has died so far in police action in the state. In the 2008 agitation, over 50 people died. In the 2010 agitation, over 100 people had died and in 2016 agitation, over 80 people had died." he added.

PAKISTAN'S RHETORIC

Pakistan's leadership has gone on a spree of hate speeches against India ever since the Article 370 was scrapped. Prime Minister Imran Khan has on several occasions had a twitter meltdown and put baseless allegations on the Indian leadership. Recently, Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was seen warmongering when he said that he expects a war with India in October-November. He was openly seen calling for 'Jihad' in India.

As announced by Imran Khan, Pakistan will be showing their 'support' to the Kashmiri people by mass gatherings all around the country between 12 noon and 12:30 pm today.

INDIA'S RESPONSE

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday in a press conference played down the rhetoric which has been hyped by Pakistan. "These statements include references to Jihad and to incite violence in India, this is intended to project an alarmist situation which is far from ground reality. Pakistan needs to understand that the world has seen through their provocative rhetoric based on lies and deceit," the MEA spokepserson said.

Raveesh Kumar also said that India catagorically rejects any claims made by any international agencies who are trying to tell India how to manage its its own affairs.

Its been 25 days since the Indian government scrapped the Articles 370 and 35a of the Indian constitution. Situation in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir has improved, the schools have opened and landlines have resumed services, some areas remain clamped down and restricted.

The government has made efforts to slowly and steadily get things back to normal in J&K.

