Hurriyat's Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar booked under Public Safety Act, shifted to Udhampur jail

Image Source : TWITTER Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman for Syed Ali Geelani-led separatist Hurriyat Conference

Authorities on Thursday booked the spokesman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference under the harsh Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Police sources said Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman for Syed Ali Geelani-led separatist Hurriyat Conference, was booked under the PSA and shifted to Udhampur district jail for detention.

"He has been booked for activities detrimental to law and order, and for anti-national activities," police sources said. He was arrested from his home in Srinagar on June 15.

The harsh PSA empowers authorities to detain anyone without judicial intervention for a period of two years.

Initially, formed to deal with the menace of timber smuggling in the state, PSA has been used with impunity against anti-national elements.