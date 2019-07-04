Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Hurriyat's Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar booked under Public Safety Act, shifted to Udhampur jail

Hurriyat's Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar booked under Public Safety Act, shifted to Udhampur jail

Police sources said Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman for Syed Ali Geelani-led separatist Hurriyat Conference, was booked under the PSA and shifted to Udhampur district jail for detention.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: July 04, 2019 12:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman for Syed Ali Geelani-led separatist Hurriyat Conference

 Authorities on Thursday booked the spokesman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference under the harsh Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Police sources said Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman for Syed Ali Geelani-led separatist Hurriyat Conference, was booked under the PSA and shifted to Udhampur district jail for detention.

"He has been booked for activities detrimental to law and order, and for anti-national activities," police sources said. He was arrested from his home in Srinagar on June 15.

The harsh PSA empowers authorities to detain anyone without judicial intervention for a period of two years. 

Initially, formed to deal with the menace of timber smuggling in the state, PSA has been used with impunity against anti-national elements.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDharmendra's advice, in reference to son Sunny Deol, leaves Twitter confused Next StoryPuppet shows, street plays to combat Japanese Encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh  