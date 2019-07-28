Image Source : ANI Gujarat couple quits US job, embarks career in farming

Leaving their plush job in Silicon Valley in America, Gujarat-origin couple, Vivek and Vrinda Shah have opted to run an organic farm at their hometown Nadiad. Their dream was to contribute to environmental conservation.

They took a month-and-a-half long course in farmiculture before setting up their own organic farm. They left their tech-jobs in the US to embark on a career in farming in their homeland.

Their organic farm is spread over 10 acres. They cultivate organic wheat, banana, potato, Jamun among other crops.

Besides organic fruits and vegetable, the couple also produces 'organic banana chips' if there is surplus banana production. The chips are then prepared by using organic oil.

Vivek Shah told ANI, "In our farm, we grow crops like Bajra, Wheat, Potato, Banana, Papaya, Jamun, Coriander, and Brinjal. We have also made ponds on our farm and have grown special plants there which clean the water. This way, our crops are irrigated with clean water."

Their farm is equipped with a smart irrigation system of rainwater harvesting. It has the capacity to contain 20,000 litres and is used for the irrigation.

"We have a rainwater harvesting plant of 20,000 litres. Once it is completely filled, it can sustain the irrigation needs of our farm for three years on its own."

Apart from the irrigation plan, the couple has adopted the intercropping and multi-cropping system to counter the menace of pests. The attack of pests is among the biggest challenges of organic farming.

"To prevent an attack from pests and insects, we use multi-cropping and inter-cropping. In addition, we also grow tulsi and lemongrass," said Vrinda.

Interestingly, the couple re-uses farm waste to make manure which is then used in crops.

Now, Vivek and Vrinda educate many others about organic farming. They offer courses and seminars in kitchen gardening and organic farming.

The couple is so much in love with the organic farm that they are even planning to move-in there. They have plans to make a home inside their farm with completely natural products like soil, cow-dung and stones.

"We will use the soil that was extracted after digging out ponds, collect stones found in this plot of land and cow-dung to construct a house within this farm," Vrinda said on her plans of making her home in the organic farm situated in Nadiad.

