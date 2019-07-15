Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Couple abducted from outside Allahabad High Court premises in Lucknow, investigation underway

A couple was abducted from outside the Allahabad High Court premises in Lucknow on Monday. According to what the eyewitnesses said, the couple was seen waiting outside the Allahabad High Court when they were pulled inside a black SUV that passed through them. A police investigation into the case is underway.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 10:56 IST
Representative News Image

Couple abducted from outside Allahabad High Court in Lucknow 

A couple who had gone to seek protection from Allahabad High Court was abducted from outside the court premises on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the couple was abducted by unknown people in Lucknow. 

A police investigation in the case is underway. 

The incident took place at 8.30 a.m in the Uttar Pradesh capital. 

According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint.

The SUV bore the registration number UP80 which belongs to Agra district. Sources said that 'Chairman' was written on the rear of the vehicle.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles have begun.

The kidnapping came on the same day when one of their friends, who helped them in eloping was arrested in connection with a case in 2018. This friend is also said to be a close aide of the BJP MLA father.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives form the Misra and his henchmen.

Special Superintendent of Police Bareilly Muniraj said that he did not know the location of the couple but if they informed him about their whereabouts, he would provide security to them.

Watch TV Coverage

