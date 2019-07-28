Girl killed, parents injured in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

Image Source : PTI Girl killed, parents injured in elephant attack

A five-year-old girl was killed and her parents injured in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh, a forest

official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Ravaful village, part of Boro forest range, said Pranay Mishra, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dharamjaigarh forest division.

Pramila Sai died while her father Karmu Sai (45) and mother Gurbari (42) sustained injuries in the incident, he added.

"As per preliminary information, a herd of nine elephants was passing through Birhor Para locality when some villagers shouted to alert people. On hearing their screams, Karmu who lives along with his family in the outskirts fled towards the village and the three came face to face with the

herd," he said.

"An elephant smashed the girl to the ground, killing her instantly. The condition of Karmu Sai is critical. He is in a hospital in Dharamjaigarh," he said.

