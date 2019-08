Image Source : ANI Fire at warehouse in Ghitorni

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse in Delhi Friday. The fire was reported from Ghitorni area. Four fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Cause of the fire was yet not known.

Reports on any injuries or casualties were yet not available.

More details into the incident are awaited.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Pune

Also Read | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market