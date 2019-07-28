Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

Image Source : PTI Jaipal Reddy passes away

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday. He was 77. According to reports, Reddy was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

The Congress leader passed away in Hyderabad at 1:30 am on Sunday.

Who was Jaipal Reddy

Sudini Jaipal Reddy was born on 16 January 1942 and was the member of the 15th Lok Sabha of India. Reddy was the Minister of Science and Technology, who represented the Chevella constituency of Telangana and is a member of the Indian National Congress.

Jaipal Reddy had served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in IK Gujral cabinet in 1998. In 1999, he returned to Indian National Congress after 21 years.

In 2004 Jaipal Reddy was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha from Miryalguda Constituency and then he served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Union Minister for Urban Development in United Progressive Alliance-1.

In 2009, Jaipal Reddy was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Chevella constituency and served as a Union Minister for Urban Development and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He was the Union Minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Science and Technology from 29 October 2012 to 18 May 2014.

