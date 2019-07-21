LJP MP and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Ramchandra Paswan, passes away at 57

Image Source : ANI Ramchandra Paswan passes away

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament, Ram Chandra Paswan passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was the brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Chandra Paswan breathed his last at the age of 57 years.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after suffering a heart attack.

An MP from Samastipur in Bihar, Ram Chandra Paswan is survived by his two sons.

Video: Ramchandra Paswan passes away at RML Hospital in Delhi