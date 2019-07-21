Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
  4. LJP MP and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Ramchandra Paswan, passes away at 57

LJP MP and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Ramchandra Paswan, passes away at 57

Brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Ramchandra Paswan passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi today. Ramchandra Paswan was a member of Parliament from Lok Janshakti Party. He was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after suffering a heart attack.

New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2019 14:50 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament, Ram Chandra Paswan passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was the brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Chandra Paswan breathed his last at the age of 57 years. 

He was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after suffering a heart attack.

An MP from Samastipur in Bihar, Ram Chandra Paswan is survived by his two sons. 

Video: Ramchandra Paswan passes away at RML Hospital in Delhi

