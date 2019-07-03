Delhi temple vandalism case: Amit Shah reprimands Delhi Police Commissioner; 4 arrested

Image Source : FILE Home Minister Amit Shah

Over the Chandni Chowk incident in which a temple was vandalised on Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was summoned by Home Minister Amit Shah, said sources on Wednesday.

He was reprimanded by Amit Shah, ANI quoted sources as saying.

"I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are now normal in the Hauz Qazi area. 4 people have been arrested," said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

A clash had broken out between two groups over parking. Later, the 100-year-old Durga temple in the area was vandalised. On Wednesday, one more person was arrested in connection with the incident. Three persons including a minor were arrested earlier.

Meanwhile, two days after the incident, prayers and offerings once again commenced in the temple on Wednesday morning.

Aarti was performed for harmony in the area.

For allegedly vandalising the temple, two persons have been arrested and a minor apprehended, police said on Tuesday. However, cops declined to divulge further details.

On Tuesday evening, in the presence of Delhi police, people from the two communities (Hindu and Muslim) held discussions on ways to defuse the tension, which continued for the second day over the parking incident that happened on Sunday night.

