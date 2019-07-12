Wait gets longer: When will rain gods show mercy on Delhi? Here's what forecast says

Delhiites have long been waiting for rain gods to show some mercy on the national capital. Despite the arrival of monsoon, Delhi and its adjoining areas have not been able to witness any significant rain of thundershower activities. The weather in Delhi continues to remain dry with partly cloudy to cloudy sky conditions.

Here's what Skymet forecast says on Delhi-NCR weather/Delhi-NCR rain:

No significant rainfall activity is likely during the next two to three days in Delhi-NCR. This is because the seasonal trough is currently located North of Delhi, Skymet says. The trough is slowly shifting towards the foothills of the Himalayas. The dry westerly winds will continue to blow over the entire region for the next two to three days, setting in dry and warm weather.

Delhi might get good news only between July 15-July 16 when the seasonal trough travels southwards, bringing a significant change in the weather. According to Skymet, isolated rains are expected to commence over Delhi-NCR area on July 16. Moderate showers may lash Delhi-NCR. These are expected to continue till July 18 or 19.

Driest monsoon in Delhi:

According to Skymet, this has been the driest monsoon period in Delhi. July and August are the core months with over 50 per cent of rainfall being recorded in these two months alone. However, none of them turned out to be promising. As per Skymet, the June 1 to July 10 deficiency in Delhi is a whopping 88 per cent, making it the driest monsoon period in Delhi.

Here's a look at deficiency in all 8 meteorological divisions of Delhi:

Image Source : SKYMET Deficiency in all 8 divisions of Delhi:

