Delhiites wake up to sultry morning, dusty winds on forecast

Sultry morning in Delhi, strong surface winds forecast

It was a sultry Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average.

Relative humidity was 55 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official.

Strong surface winds raising dust are forecast for the day ahead. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, he said.

Rains are expected to lash the city on July 15-16, said the MeT official.

It was a humid day in Delhi on Thursday too, with a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius and minimum 31 degrees Celsius.

