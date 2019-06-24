DDA housing scheme 2019: Over 40,000 applications received; draw to be held this week. Details on dda.org.in

Image Source : PTI Over 40,000 applications received for DDA housing scheme 2019

The date for registration with the Housing Scheme 2019 was extended by up to one month, i.e. until June 10th, 2019. Earlier, the housing scheme was scheduled to close on May 10. Nearly 40,000 applications have been received for the DDA housing scheme 2019, officials said. Moreover, the draw for the scheme is likely to be held in the present week.

For details, the official website of the DDA housing scheme - dda.org.in should be checked.

The Delhi Development Authority had allowed people to visit sample flats available in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. As many as 17,922 flats were on offer in the scheme, which closed on May 10, 2019.

DDA housing scheme 2019: When will the DDA flats be alloted?

The draw is likely to be conducted in the last week of June. The flats will be alloted from July.

What is DDA housing scheme 2019?

On March 25, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had come up with the second phase of its housing scheme 2019. This comes after the successful launch of the first phase of its housing scheme 2019. The authority had auctioned around 18,000 new flats located in Narela and Vasant Kunj.

Of the 10,300 flats, 8,383 are in the LIG category, 2,000 in MIG, 448 in HIG and 8,000 in the economically weaker section (EWS) category. The HIG and MIG apartments will be sold in Vasant Kunj; LIG flats in Vasant Kunj and Narela; and EWS in Narela.

The DDA had also made arrangements for running of shuttle bus service from Jahangirpuri Metro Station to Narela every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays. This was valid until the scheme was operational.