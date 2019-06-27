Image Source : PTI Centre asks Delhi govt to expedite approval to procure 427 metro feeder electric buses (Representative Image)

The Centre has asked the Delhi government to "expedite" its approval for procurement of 427 metro feeder electric buses, which will ensure last-mile connectivity in the national capital.

Sources said Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra has written to Delhi government Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, asking him to intervene in this "important issue."

In a letter to the chief secretary, Mishra said provision of a good feeder service towards last-mile connectivity improves model shift from private transport to mass transit systems like the metro rail.

He also said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that it has submitted the proposal for providing VGF (Viability Gap Funding) for procurement of 427 electric buses to GNCTD in January, 2018.

"The issue has been flagged by the DMRC with the State Transport Authority (STA) on numerous occasions and they have provided all necessary clarification and details. STA and GNCTD has agreed in-principle to support the proposal," Mishra said in the letter.

"I request you (chief secretary) to kindly intervene in this important issue and expedite approval of GNCTD on VGF proposal of DMRC for procurement of electric buses for last-mile connectivity," he said.

According to sources, Mishra said in letter that the proposed procurement of electric feeder buses will not only reduce congestion, vehicular pollution and accidents, but also enhance the ridership of Delhi Metro.

"DMRC has invited tenders for procurement of buses in anticipation of VGF approval from GNCTD. Tenders for East, West, South and Central clusters are held up for want of VGF approval from GNCTD. The tenders for North cluster for Shastri Park has been floated," the Union Housing and Urban Affairs secretary said in letter.

Mishra said there are challenges in Delhi which needs to be addressed squarely to provide easy accessibility to commuters.

