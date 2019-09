Representational Image

The Indian Army issued a terror attack alert in South India on Monday after recovery of some abandoned boars from Sir Creek.

"We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek," Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command said today.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements & terrorists are stalled," he added.