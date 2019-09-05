Photos of terror camps operating in PoK emerge | IndiaTV Exclusive

In a bid to push terrorists into India, Pakistan has launched terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Photos of these terror camps operating in the area have emerged.

India TV has received pictures of such terror camps from Rawalkot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showing terrorists armed with weapons. The terrorist from these camps have already started moving towards their launch pads close to the LOC.

Pakistan has also established movable training camps for these terror groups in PoK. Jamaat-e-Islami is leading these camps and Jaish-e-Muhammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT are part of the joint venture.

The troops at present are deployed 30 km away from Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC).

According to sources, Hizbul Commander Shamsher Khan will lead this infiltration. The group will launch terrorists in the last week of September or early October.

After the revocation of Article 370, Pakistan Army and the ISI are trying major infiltration in the Valley. Terrorist camps that were empty have been witnessing an increase in strength with adequate weaponry. Launch pads are seen moving closer to the LoC.

