Full list of Pakistan-backed active terror camps along LoC | EXCLUSIVE

Representational Image

No. Pakistan has not shut terror camps across the Line of Control. In what was believed to be a result of global pressure, has turned out to be only a deceitful tactic by Pakistan. No doubt, Islamabad is facing pressure from India, the US and organizations such as FATF to take concrete action against terror groups, but what exactly lies on the ground?

Last year in June, Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF placed Pakistan onto its watch list in a bid to push the country to halt support for militant groups. Then in February, the FATF decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of Pakistan for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups.

Last month, a 10-member Pakistani delegation attended a two-day meeting of FATF's Asia-Pacific Group (APG) in Guangzhou, China where it defended Pakistan's efforts against money laundering and terror financing. Then in March, Pakistan launched a major crackdown on JeM, JuD, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, and other banned outfits and took over the control of their assets throughout the country.

But all this has turned out to be merely an eye-wash.

India TV has first-hand information and evidence of terror camps thriving across the Line of Control. Here is the full list of terror camps continuing to operate on the LoC:

Indian side Pak Post KG. PP Benazir Gurez. PP Pathan, Sonar Keran. Athmuqam, Dudhnial Tangdhar. Jabri Uri. Kharmeru BG. Khad Brahmna,Khad Telian. Khad Gujran Tangdhar. Mandal Poonch. Chirikot Gurez. Losar, Losar1 BG. PP Majar, PP Tinu Keran. Athmuqam Uri. Bokhra, Pachiban KG sector. Roza Naushera. PP JP Complex Rampur. Sankh Poonch. PP Raja Naushera. Nali Uri. FDL Pachiban BG. Dheri, Kalae Gala

According to a credible input, a high-level meeting of Pakistan ISI, LeT, JeM and other terror outfits was held in Nikial and Kotli on June 11. The meeting had certain focus points, all of them furthering Pakistan's terrorism agenda in India. These included recruitment of local youths in militant ranks, contacting recycle terrorists, using social media to create disharmony and majorly planning more attacks in India and increase infiltration along the Line of Control.