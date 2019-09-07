Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said.

Srinagar Updated on: September 07, 2019 10:48 IST
Four members of a family including a baby girl were injured on Saturday when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said.

The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

"Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress," the spokesman said.

