BJP's first Karnataka chief A K Subbaiah passed away

Firebrand politician and the

first Karnataka unit president of BJP A K Subbaiah died on

Tuesday at a private hospital due to age-related ailments,

family sources said.

Subbaiah, 83, is survived by wife and five sons, they

said.

A native of Kodagu district, he was associated with the

Jan Sangh and when it emerged in the new avatar of BJP, he was

assigned the role of its state president.

After helming the BJP in the state for some years, he had

joined the Congress in the late 1980s and later moved to JDS.

He was not active politically for a long time till his demise.

Condoling his death, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda

tweeted: "I am deeply hurt to learn about the demise of A K

Subbaiah who started off from Jan Sangh and later became the

BJP state president to take up various pro-people movements."

Recalling the late leader's imprisonment during the

Emergency, Gowda said, "Subbaiah was my intimate friend and

during the emergency went to jail together".

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader

Siddaramaiah said Subbaiah's death was his personal loss.

"In Subbaiah's death, I have lost a friend.

A

revolutionary and outspoken person, who minced no words while

reacting to the contentious issues of the prevailing time,"

said Siddaramaiah in his condolence message.

