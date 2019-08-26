Image Source : PTI Host of People's Democratic Party leaders from Ladakh join BJP

On a day, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced a mass outreach programme, a host of leaders from new Union Territory of Ladakh, joined the BJP in the presense of Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal.

On joining the BJP from the Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, Haji Anayat Ali, Chairman, J&K legislative council, said on Monday,

"In two years, you will see the change. Most of the people who are opposing the BJP today, will join the BJP. They will have no option but to join us".

Md Ali Chandan, member of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council from Kargil, and Kargil'a municipal committee chief Zahir Hussain Babar joined the BJP.

Four more PDP leaders from Kargil -- Kacho Gulzar Hussain, Asadullah Munshi, MD Ibrahim and Tashi Tsering -- also joined the BJP.

A retired top cop and a couple of social workers from the Leh region too joined the BJP.

This joining comes weeks after Article 370 was axed and Ladakh is given recognition of union territory.

This also comes as a huge boost for the saffron party as the leaders joined on a day the party announced its plan to go on a nationwide mass outreach programme through September.

During the month-long mass outreach programme, the BJP will communicate to the people development works and abrogation of Article 370 as a major achievement of the BJP-led NDA government.

