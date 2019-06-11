Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Virendra Kumar is the 7time MP from Madhya Pradesh – 4 times from Sagar constituency and 3 time from Tikamgarh constituency.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 13:18 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Virendra Kumar will be the Protem speaker until a permanent speaker is appointed by the Lower House.

In the previous Narendra Modi cabinet, Kumar was the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

A Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary speaker and also the senior most member of the house appointed for a limited period of time to conduct the works and proceedings of the house until a speaker and a deputy speaker is not appointed.

