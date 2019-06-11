BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/kjKZpkOPkD — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

Virendra Kumar will be the Protem speaker until a permanent speaker is appointed by the Lower House.

Virendra Kumar is the 7time MP from Madhya Pradesh – 4 times from Sagar constituency and 3 time from Tikamgarh constituency.

In the previous Narendra Modi cabinet, Kumar was the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

A Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary speaker and also the senior most member of the house appointed for a limited period of time to conduct the works and proceedings of the house until a speaker and a deputy speaker is not appointed.