Bihar engineer 'worked' on three government posts, drew salary for 30 years

Bihar engineer charged for working in three government jobs simultaneously for 30 years

An FIR has been registered in Kishanganj police station in Bihar against a government engineer for simultaneously working and drawing salaries from three departments for the last 30 years.

The accused, Suresh Ram, has been absconding after he was asked to show documents by a senior government official.

According to FIR copy, Suresh was first appointed as a junior engineer in the state road construction department on February 20, 1988. Next year, he was offered a job in the water resources department where he assumed charge in Patna on July 28, 1989. Suresh was offered yet another job under the same department the same year and was posted at Bhim Nagar East Embankment in Supaul district.

The matter came to light after Ram's job details were revealed through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), adopted by the Finance Department of Bihar to manage income, expenditure, and assets of employees. Details such as the Aadhaar number, date of birth, PAN submissions are mandatory for all state government employees.

Ram also got time-bound promotions in each post and was about to retire in a couple of years.

Superintendent of Police, Kishanganj, Kumar Ashish said that an FIR has been registered based on the statement of Madhusudan Kumar Karn, executive engineer, Building Construction Department.

The absconding engineer has been booked under various sections of the IPC. The police have formed a 4-member team to nab the accused."

ALSO READ | 12.19 lakh new jobs created in June: ESIC payroll data

ALSO READ | SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1350 posts. Check details on last date, eligibility

ALSO READ | Over 3,000 temporary jobs cut due to slowdown: Maruti Suzuki