SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1350 posts. Check details on last date, eligibility

SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1350 posts. Check details about posts, last date, eligibility

SSC Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of Posts:

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has invited applications for Selection Posts (Phase-VII) in 1350 multiple vacancies. Aspirants can visit the official website -- ssc.nic.in to apply for various posts. They can get details about the eligibility and notification given below prior to applying for the positions. The candidates must know that the last date to apply is August 31 before 5 pm. Here are the details about the posts.

The total number of vacancies is 1350. The Candidates can go through Official Notification for more vacant positions details.

1. Senior Technical Assistant - 04 Posts

2. Senior Conservation Assistant- 09 Posts

3. Blacksmith - 07 Posts

4. MTS - 37 Posts

5. Proof Reader - 01 Posts

6. Scientific Assistant - 64 Posts

7. Junior Engineer(Electronics) - 01 Post

8. Staff Car Driver - 02 Posts

SSC Recruitment 2019 | Age limit:

According to the official notification, the SC/ST candidates have 5 years of age relaxation whereas, for OBC candidates it is 3 years. While for PwD candidates given age relaxation is up to 10 years. For further details, aspirants can read the official notification of SSC recruitment 2019.

SSC Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee :

The application fee for candidates belongs from the general category is Rs 100. Fee can be paid online through BHIM, UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Female candidates, SC, ST, PWD and Ex-Serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC Recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the website -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the tab 'Register Now' if you have not yet registered. If the candidates have already registered then they will have to login by entering the Registration Number and Password.

Step 3: Fill your detail in the given online form.

Step 4: After successful submission of the online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.

Direct link to the SSC Recruitment 2019 Official Notification regarding vacancies

SSC Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates:

Starting Date to Apply Online: 06.08.2019

Last Date to Apply Online: 31.08.2019

Last Date for Making Online fee Payment and Offline Challan: 02.09.2019

Last Date for Payment Through Challan (During Working Hours of Bank): 04.09.2019

Date of Computer Based Examination: 14.10.2019 to 18.10.2019