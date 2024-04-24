Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at India TV's Chunav Manch: Congress' manifesto reflects Muslim league's ideology

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

India TV Chunav Manch: BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appeared at India TV's Chunav Manch and spoke about BJP's performance in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, on 400-plus seat target, on Congress' wealth redistribution plans to minorities among other issues.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the Modi government is trying to divert peoples' attention, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Modi government with remote and support of Congress has completed 10 years in power and is ready to enter its third term.

Modi government is not ruled by dynasty, deportation or dictation, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark

On Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark when he said that the minorites have the first right on country's resources, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that PM Modi has exposed their (Congress) mindset of tushtikaran (politics of appeasement), therefore, they are disturbed.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sam Pitroda's 50 per cent inheritance tax statement

Responding on Congress' Overseas chairman Sam Pitroda's US-like 50 per cent inheritance tax remark, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that he (Sam Pitroda) has not said anything wrong because its directly or indirectly part of Congress' manifesto.

ALSO READ | PM Modi reacts to Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax remark, says Congress wants to snatch people's assets