Bihar Congress passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

The decision to pass a unanimous resolution was taken at a meeting convened by the state Congress to review the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

"The meeting unanimously passed a resolution requesting All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president," Bihar Congress' media department chairman H K Verma said.

Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief in the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee after the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. The CWC had rejected his offer but the leader is firm on quitting the post.

Verma said the BPCC meeting was attended by state party chief Madan Mohan Jha, and other senior leaders.

One of the main reasons behind the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress was a part, is lack of coordination among the grassroot level workers of the constituents of the grouping, he said.

There was communication among the top level of the grand alliance, the Congress leader said.

The BPCC held meetings with district presidents and the legislature party to find out the reasons behind the poll debacle, he said.

The review meeting will be also held at Pradesh Congress working committee level and divisional level.

A report will be submitted to the party high command after holding review meetings at all levels, Verma said.

