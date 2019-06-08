Modi won Lok Sabha polls by lying: Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets various delegations at MPs Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate Office in Kerala

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections by telling lies.

"Modi won the election by telling lies and spreading hatred. But we will deal with him with truth, love and affection," Gandhi said while addressing a rally here in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, which he won with the highest ever margin recorded in Kerala.

He began his constituency tour by visiting the Wayanad Lok Sabha member's office at the Collectorate office where he spoke to several people.

"My doors are open to all the people in Wayanad and it's my responsibility to solve the issues of the people here," he told the people.

Gandhi was seen interacting with the people who came to see his road show at Kalpetta.

He arrived in Wayanad on Friday to thank the electorate. Gandhi will hold two more road shows on Saturday.

The Congress President is being accompanied by state party President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary (Organisational) K.C. Venugopal.