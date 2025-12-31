Vodafone Idea AGR: Cabinet reportedly freezes dues at Rs 87,695 crore, stock hits lower circuit Vodafone Idea AGR: Cabinet reportedly freezes dues at Rs 87,695 crore, stock hits lower circuit

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Cabinet has reportedly frozen Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 87,695 crore. According to news agency PTI, the AGR dues have to be paid by the company from FY32-FY41. Reports suggest that Vodafone Idea AGR dues will be reassessed by the telecom department. "AGR dues pertaining to FY18, FY19 shall be payable by Vodafone Idea from FY26 to FY31 without change," sources were quoted as saying by the agency.

According to the reports, the steps taken by the Cabinet to protect the government's 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea enable orderly payment of dues and ensure competition.

Vodafone Idea share price

Soon after the reports emerged, shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled nearly 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit of Rs 10.87. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 10.26 on the BSE. Earlier in the day, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 12.80. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 6.12, hit on August 14, 2025. The stock has been gaining over the last couple of days, rising 37.90 per cent in six months and 26.04 per cent in three months.