Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline: What happens if you miss December 31 and step-by-step guide to link them

As the current year is on the cusp of ending in a few days, the deadline to link the Aadhaar card with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is approaching fast. Citizens holding these cards are required to undertake the linking process as early as December 31, 2025, to avoid bearing financial consequences. Especially, the deadline becomes important for those who have got a PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID prior to October 1, 2024.
During the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing, PAN-Aadhaar linking becomes necessary because:
- Taxpayers will not receive a refund of any amount, full or in part, to be given under the provisions of the Act
- No interest, on such refund for the period, will be payable
- Taxpayers will not be able to find the TCS/TDS credit in Form 26AS. Additionally, TCS/TDS certificates will also not be available.
- Wherever there is a provision for tax deduction, it will be deducted at a higher rate. In case the tax is to be deducted at source, it will be collected at a higher rate
The following transactions are not permitted:
- Opening a bank account;
- Issuance of debit or credit cards;
- Purchase of mutual fund units;
- Cash deposits exceeding Rs 50,000 in a single day with a bank or post office;
- Purchase of a bank draft or pay order in cash exceeding Rs 50,000 in a day; and
- Any bank transaction exceeding Rs 10,000.
How to link Aadhaar with PAN
- Go to the Link Aadhaar section.
- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details and validate them.
- Ensure the message “Your payment details are verified” appears.
- Enter your name as per Aadhaar and mobile number.
- Confirm Aadhaar validation and specify if only the year of birth is mentioned on your Aadhaar.
- Enter the six-digit OTP sent to your registered mobile number to complete the process.