Delhi’s Traffic Woes: PWD launches massive 55-km Mahatma Gandhi Ring Road makeover

The Delhi government has taken a significant step to address the growing traffic woes in the national capital and enhance urban mobility, as it has initiated the redevelopment and modernisation of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor (Ring Road), a crucial transport route connecting key parts of the city.

PWD to prepare a detailed project report

Under the first phase, AECOM India has been directed by the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The DPR will be prepared for six key urban links of the corridor, which are considered crucial transportation lifelines in Delhi.

The project will span a 55-kilometre distance and is aimed at boosting connectivity. It is also aimed at decongesting major intersections and promoting sustainable urban transport through elevated corridors, which will be built over the existing Ring Road.

Major tasks of AECOM will include conducting feasibility studies, preparing the DPR for the corridor’s comprehensive transformation, and undertaking traffic analyses.

Mahatma Gandhi Road is Delhi's backbone

In a statement, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Mahatma Gandhi Road is not just a transport corridor—it’s Delhi’s backbone. Our mission is to make this corridor smarter, safer, and faster. This project marks a decisive step toward creating a connected and efficient capital where every citizen benefits from better design and smoother travel.”

According to an Indian Express report, the entire project will be undertaken in six developmental phases, which would cover crucial stretches in Delhi, including Chandigarh Akhara to Majnu Ka Tilla (Outer Ring Road)—2.5 km, Hanuman Temple (ISBT) to DND Flyover—11.5 km, DND Flyover to Moti Bagh Metro Station—10.5 km, Moti Bagh Metro Station to Rajouri Garden—10 km, Rajouri Garden to Pacific Mall, Pitampura—Azadpur Flyover—13.5 km, and Azadpur Flyover (Mandi) to Hanuman Temple (ISBT)—9.5 km. Collectively, these routes are designed to ease congestion, streamline traffic movement, and boost public mobility throughout central, southern, and northern parts of Delhi.

