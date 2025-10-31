Vande Bharat Sleeper train latest update: Railways flags issues related to furnishing, workmanship The Ministry’s letter has further directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

New Delhi:

As people eagerly await the launch of India’s much-anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, here are some of the latest updates related to it. According to the available information, the Railway Ministry has flagged issues with furnishings and workmanship in the country’s first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, while granting permission to start its operations. The issues have been highlighted by the Railway Board in a recent written communication addressed to the Director General of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the General Managers of all railway zones.

"There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and corners at the berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors, inviting cleaning issues, etc,” the Board said.

Corrective measures are required

Necessary corrective measures are required in the current rake, it said, adding that essential design improvements are also needed for future rakes.

The Ministry’s letter has further directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Elaborating on the sanctioning process, officials stated that once the RDSO obtains final approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) for any newly designed train, the CCRS forwards it to the Railway Ministry for its sanction to commence operations.

“The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RDSO sent its updated compliance on September 1, 2025,” officials said.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s route yet to be finalised

They added that the Ministry’s letter, dated October 28, has been sent to all zones because the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s route is yet to be finalised.

The Ministry has reiterated compliance with some of the issues, such as fire safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of a suitable and reliable communication system between loco pilots, train manager and adjacent station master, proper maintenance of all types of brake systems, among others.

With PTI inputs

