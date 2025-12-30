Stone pelting breaks out in Ahmedabad's Kalana village as youth groups clash The argument stemmed from a minor issue on Monday, which led to stone pelting between the two youth groups in Ahmedabad's Kalana village on Tuesday. Police reached the incident area and detained 42 people as they took control of the situation.

New Delhi:

A stone pelting incident between two youth groups broke out in Kalana village of Sanand taluka, Ahmedabad district. Following the clashes on Monday night, tensions flared up on Tuesday, leading to stone pelting between the youth groups.

Following the incident, Ahmedabad Rural SP and other police officials reached the Kalana village. The police carried out combing operations and deployed additional police force. Police have registered FIRs against both groups and, so far, have taken around 42 people into custody.

As confirmed by police, there was a disagreement between two groups on Monday, which led to an argument. Although things didn't escalate yesterday, tensions flared up on Tuesday as the groups turned violent and resorted to stone pelting.

Ahmedabad Rural SP provides more details on the incident

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Rural SP Omprakash Jat revealed more updates on the incident. He stated that there was an argument between two groups yesterday when a person from one group was passing on a motorcycle, and someone from the other group asked why he was staring.

Although the matter was settled at that time, it flared up again this morning and turned violent as the two groups resorted to stone pelting. As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot, conducted combing operations, and deployed forces. So far, around 42 people have been detained, and necessary action is being taken.

"There was a disagreement between two groups last night. A person from one group was riding a bike when someone from the other group asked, 'Why are you looking at me?' This led to a dispute, but the matter was resolved. However, this morning, the situation escalated again between the two groups," said Jat.

"Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, conducted a combing operation, and deployed police forces. So far, 42 people have been taken into custody, and necessary action is being taken. The current situation is peaceful," he added.