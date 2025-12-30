CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2026 rescheduled. Check new dates CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2026 rescheduled: The CBSE has clarified that all other exam dates will remain the same, and students should follow the existing timetable for all remaining subjects.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled one exam each for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier set for March 3, 2026. The Class 10 exam will now be held on March 11, 2026, while the Class 12 exam has been postponed to April 10, 2026, more than a month later than originally planned. The board has confirmed that all other exams for both classes will continue as per the original timetable. CBSE also clarified that no other subjects have been affected by the change, and students are advised to follow the updated schedule.

Check the exams that have been rescheduled

The Class 10 exam originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, for subjects including Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhoti, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, has been rescheduled to March 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 Legal Studies exam, which was also set for March 3, will now be held on April 10, 2026. The CBSE has clarified that all other exam dates will remain the same, and students should follow the existing timetable for all remaining subjects.

Moreover, schools have been asked to inform students and parents about this change promptly, ensuring that candidates can adjust their preparation plans without any confusion.

“All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please. Date Sheets are being amended accordingly and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued. Your cooperation will be appreciated in ensuring smooth conduct of the examinations." CBSE stated in an official notice.