Government bans the manufacture of the painkiller Nimesulide

New Delhi:

The Union Health Ministry of India has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of all oral formulations of the painkiller nimesulide that contain more than 100 milligrams (mg) per dose for human use. The move, effective immediately, aims to protect public health after safety concerns were raised about the drug’s risks.

Why the Government Took Action

Nimesulide is a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used for pain relief and fever reduction. While it has been widely prescribed in India, experts and regulators have long worried about its potential to cause serious side effects, especially with higher doses.

According to the Health Ministry’s notification, high-dose oral forms (above 100 mg) are likely to pose risks to human health. The decision follows recommendations from the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) and a key report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which highlighted safety concerns associated with the drug.

Health Concerns at the Heart of the Ban

Experts have repeatedly warned that nimesulide — particularly in high doses — can be harmful to the liver and kidneys. Reports from health authorities globally have tied the medicine to liver toxicity, including cases of liver damage and other complications. These concerns are especially significant for vulnerable groups such as older adults and people with existing health conditions.

In fact, India’s health authorities had already banned nimesulide for children under 12 years of age many years ago because of similar safety concerns.

What This Means for Patients and the Market

The ban affects only immediate-release oral doses above 100 mg; lower doses and other approved painkillers will still be available for patients. Pharmaceutical companies must stop producing the higher-strength products and recall existing stocks from pharmacies.

Although nimesulide has been a familiar product in India, its overall share in the painkiller market is relatively small. Analysts suggest the impact on major drugmakers may be limited, but smaller manufacturers that rely on sales of high-dose versions could be more affected.

A Safety-First Approach

This regulatory step is part of a broader global trend: many countries have never approved nimesulide due to safety concerns, and several have restricted its use to protect public health.

For patients, doctors advise discussing alternative pain relief options with healthcare providers, especially if you regularly use or have been prescribed nimesulide.