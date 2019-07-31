Ayodhya dispute: Mediation panel to submit status report tomorrow

Image Source : FILE Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid

Thursday may be a big day for the country as mediation panel working to find amicable solution to Ayodhya land dispute is due to submit status report in the Supreme Court. The mediation panel will submit the report in a sealed envelope.

Earlier this month, the mediation panel submitted a status report. The Supreme Court had then directed the panel to submit the next status report. It will be submitted tomorrow. At that time, the court had said that hearing of Ayodhya issue will take place on August 2. However, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the matter on August 3.

The three-member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court in March 2019. The panel was set up with an aim to find an amicable solution to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

The mediation panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and includes spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and Advocate Sriram Panchu.

Also Read | Ayodhya land dispute panel meets AIMPLB general secretary

Also Read | Ram Janmabhoomi or Babri Masjid? A chronological history of Ayodhya's title dispute

Also Read | After death of 35 cows in Prayagraj, 36 more die in Ayodhya

Kurukshetra |will Muslims Support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya?