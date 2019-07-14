After death of 35 cows in Prayagraj, 36 more die in Ayodhya

Image Source : PTI 36 more cows die in Ayodhya

After nearly 35 cows had died at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj due to a lightning strike, another 30 cows have died at a shelter home in Ayodhya, while 6 cows died after being caught in a swamp created by rainwater in Pratapgarh.

What is even more shocking is the fact that the caretakers in these cow shelters have used JCB machines to bury the carcasses in the shelters itself without opting for a post-mortem of the bovines.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Moti Singh, who belongs to Pratapgarh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

On condition of anonymity, a veterinary doctor in Ayodhya said, "The cows in these shelters are left in the open and have to face incessant rains. Since there is no flooring in these shelters, the mud turns into a swamp when it rains continuously and the animals get stuck in it. Shelters that have tin roofs are also poorly maintained and in some cases, the roof has been blown away."

Fodder is also not regularly available to cows in the shelter homes and sone of the deaths could be due to starvation, sources said.

The doctor said that burying the carcasses in the shelter home would lead to infections and more deaths in the coming days.

Cow protection has been one of the priorities of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and the Chief Minister has directed that shelter homes for stray cows should be set up in all districts.

However, most of the cow shelters are incomplete with only a boundary. Many of them do not even have a roof to keep the animals safe from the vagaries of weather.

Also Read | 35 cows die in Prayagraj gaushala, locals allege neglect while babus claim lightning as cause of death

Also Read | Earn Rs 30 per day by taking care of stray cows in Bundelkhand

Video: 35 cows found dead in Prayagraj gaushala