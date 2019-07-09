Earn Rs 30 per day by taking care of stray cows in Bundelkhand

Yogi Adityanath govt to give Rs 900 for upkeep of stray cattle in Bundelkhand (representative image)

The Yogi Adityanath government will soon give Rs 30 per day to individuals and organisations that are prepared to take care of stray cattle in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

This comes to around Rs 900 per month which would go into the beneficiary's account through the direct benefit scheme.

The Chief Minister has directed officers to test a system under which these individuals or organisations will be given Rs 30 per cattle every day towards fodder for the stray animals that are not being used commercially.

While speaking at the meeting of the Gau Sewa Aayog on Monday night, Adityanath said that cow shelters should be made self-reliant by finding ways to commercialise cow dung, cow urine, making and selling of compost.

Adityanath also told the district administration and the police that whenever the chairperson and the vice-chairperson of the Gau Sewa Aayog visits a district, officials should hold a meeting with them in which the district magistrate, the district police chief, the chief veterinary officer and the deputy chief veterinary officer must be present.

The Chief Minister also directed the commission's officials to inspect cow shelters.

"The process to make the tenure of the non-government chairperson and members of the Aayog three years should be initiated, posts should be created in the Aayog for proper functioning of it, the Aayog should have a proper office, housing/housing allowance for the members, perks, allowances and security should be provided," the Chief Minister said.

