Video | 25 men tied, forced to chant 'Gau mata ki jai' for transporting cows in Madhya Pradesh/ Capture

Twenty-five men were allegedly tied with a rope in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district by over 100 village men for transporting cows to Maharashtra on Sunday. The alleged cattle transporters were forced to chant ‘gau mata ki jai’ while doing sit-ups and holding their ears.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1147971388541755392

The incident happened in Sanwalikheda village in Khalwas area, about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, a police official told media.

"We have booked the people ferrying the cattle for doing so without requisite permissions. We have also lodged a case against the villagers, including farmers, for ill-treating those booked for unauthorised cattle transport," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Shiv Dayal Singh told PTI.

They were made to do a sit-up and were paraded through a two-km stretch to a police station. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media which showed several villagers forcing tied-up men to chant ‘gau mata ki jai’ while several were filming the incident on their mobile phones.

"Villagers brought the group transporting cows to our police station. We seized 21 trucks used for the purpose. The cows have been shifted to a shelter. They were taking the cows from Harda district in MP to Maharashtra," said Inspector Harishanker Rawat of Khalwas police station.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Bike rider swept away by flood waters in Madhya Pradesh's Khargaon