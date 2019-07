Image Source : INDIA TV Image

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargaon city, a bike rider was swept away by flood water. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Along with many other commuters, the person was trying to cross a waterlogged road when he lost his balance and swept away by flood water.

However, those standing nearby saved him and his bike on time.

The video seems to be shot by a bystander.

WATCH VIDEO | VIDEO: Bike rider swept away by flood waters in Madhya Pradesh's Khargaon