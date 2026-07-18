'Will resign within an hour,' Abhishek challenges TMC rebels to return to Mamata camp

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged that he would resign from his post within an hour if the rebel leaders return, but reiterated that the defectors have made a deal with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 38-year-old Abhishek is the national general secretary of the party.

Most of the rebel leaders have blamed Abhishek for decision to quit the party and the TMC's loss in the West Bengal elections, calling for a leadership in the Trinamool. The dissenters even claimed they had raised concerns over party's functioning but no heed was paid to their grievances, which forced them to rebel.

Hitting out at those who criticised him for the rebellion within the TMC and the party's performance in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, the Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour said the rebel leaders are being forced to 'abuse' him to remain 'save' themselves from the police.

He said if he is to be blamed for party's loss in the assembly polls, then credit must also be given to him for the TMC's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the Trinamool secured 29 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

"If anyone has a problem with me, I challenge them. Around 60 MLAs and 20 MPs have left," Abhishek told reporters. "I give you an open challenge: you return to Mamata Banerjee. Forget 24 hours, I will tender my resignation within a single hour. You say that if Abhishek Banerjee leaves, you all will return. I say you come back at 3 PM, and I will resign by 4 PM."

Abhishek said the dissenters who have received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should face the investigation if they have not done anything wrong, pointing out that he himself has received summons from investigation agencies. He stated that multiple first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against him, but he will never bow in front of anyone.

"I have never run away. For us, protection from the ED or the CBI is not important. The only protection that matters is the trust and support of the people. If I ever bow before anyone, I will bow only before the people in a democracy, never before the powerful individuals sitting in Delhi. That is the principle on which I stand," he said.

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