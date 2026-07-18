Bulldozer action on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Bengal; he calls it a move to 'display power'

Kolkata:

A party office linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was demolished in Amtala in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, said a senior police official. The action comes after it was found that the five-storey complex was constructed without an approved building plan, violating the applicable rules.

The demolition drive was conducted using excavators and bulldozers, and the security was heightened across the area, with administration deploying personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Bengal Police. Personnel of Fire and Emergency Services were also deployed as a precautionary measure.

Guard rails were also erected around the premises by the administration.

According to officials, notices were issued on July 15 to the concerned people, asking them to appear for hearing after authorities received complaints regarding the alleged unauthorised construction. They said the matter is currently under adjudication, adding that further action will be taken after the hearing and "in compliance with the relevant legal provisions".

The two notices stated that the building was built on a land that was purchased allegedly in the name of a company, Leaps and Bounds. Through the notices, officials sought a clarification over the ownership of the land and other documents related to the building's construction. However, no response were received.

"Notices have been served after receiving complaints regarding alleged unauthorised construction, and the matter is currently under adjudication. Any further action will be taken only after the hearing and in compliance with the relevant legal provisions," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that the proceedings are carried out peacefully and in accordance with law. The demolition work is being done strictly on the basis of the legal process and the outcome of the hearing," he said,

Later, Abhishek criticised the action and said the building was not constructed on a government land, but on a privately owned land. He said the party has all the approved plans and the required documents, while adding that the building was demolished "to display political power".

"If I remain alive and justice prevails, the very same provisions of law that are being misused against us today will one day be applied to those responsible for these actions. During the demolition, people wearing saffron scarves and carrying BJP flags entered the premises. Furniture, wash basins and other property were vandalised," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the administration's move and alleged that Abhishek's office was constructed only after violating the rules. "The structure was built illegally, and the administration has finally acted in accordance with the law," BJP MLA Agnishwar Naskar said.

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