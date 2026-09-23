Kolkata youth stabs couple on coffee date in New Town mall, was envious of their relationship: Police

Kolkata:

A shocking incident occurred in broad daylight at the Downtown Mall in Newtown. Amid a dispute over a romantic relationship, a university student launched a frenzied attack on two of his classmates using a sharp knife. Both students were left bloodied, with one reported to be in critical condition. Panic ensued in the mall following the incident. The Techno City police have taken the accused student into custody. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the victims are Manu Mandal and Ishan Paik, and the accused is Saurik Pal. All three are students at a private university in New Town.

Attacked over suspected affair

It is reported that the three of them were sitting and having coffee on the first floor of the Downtown Mall. During this time, an argument broke out with the female friend over suspected affair. The argument escalated rapidly, and Saurik suddenly pulled out a knife and launched a flurry of attacks on Manu and Ishan. Panic gripped the people as they witnessed the bloodshed inside the mall. Mall staff and bystanders intervened to rescue the injured and alerted the police.

Receiving complaints, the Techno City police reached the scene and admitted both injured individuals to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. An official from the Bidhannagar Commissionerate, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the accused and the victim are classmates at the same university. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was motivated by a romantic relationship or a personal vendetta.

Interrogation of the accused is underway. Meanwhile, the police are examining the mall's CCTV footage to determine how the accused managed to enter with a sharp-edged weapon despite the tight security.

Similar incident: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death after altercation in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation after he accidentally collided with three teenagers in a lane in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Wednesday. A 19-year-old man has been arrested, while two minors have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 8:30 pm on Tuesday on Than Singh Road, where a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing of a person. The local police team reached the spot and found the teenager injured. He was rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital by a constable with the help of members of the public, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

During the inquiry, police learnt that the teenager had allegedly been stabbed by three people. An FIR was subsequently registered under murder charges. A dedicated team comprising police personnel from the local police station analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered information from local sources to identify the suspects, officials said.

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