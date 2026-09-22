Yusuf Pathan gets key role in NCPI's new structure, Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee named president

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, or NCPI, has announced a new organisational structure, with former cricketer and MP Yusuf Pathan among the party's newly appointed vice presidents. Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee has been named president as the party assigns responsibilities across its leadership.

The structure announced on September 22 includes six vice presidents, six general secretaries, 12 secretaries, a treasurer and a joint-treasurer. Pathan's appointment places him among the party's senior office bearers, alongside fellow MPs Abu Taher Khan, Deepak Adhikary Dev, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Rachana Banerjee.

Yusuf Pathan among new vice presidents

Yusuf Pathan has been appointed vice president of NCPI. Abu Taher Khan, Deepak Adhikary Dev, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, Rachana Banerjee and Chandrima Panja have also been appointed vice presidents.

Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee will serve as president.

Six general secretaries appointed

Uttiya Kundu, Mitali Bag, Bapi Halder, Sulekha Bhunia, Vivek Mishra and Shuvendu Chakraborty have been appointed general secretaries.

The appointments are part of the new structure announced by the party to distribute responsibilities for its organisational work.

Twelve members named secretaries

Avishek Mukherjee, Kallol Chakraborty, Bappa Sardar, Prabir Mahata, Mrityunjoy Sinha, Pallab Mukherjee, Dibyendu Das, Biplab Deb, Pradip Dhar, Susmita Bhunia, Swati Goswami Bose and Monalisha Khatun have been appointed secretaries.

Swarup Jaiswal has been appointed treasurer, while Sudam Jetty has been named joint-treasurer.

Full list of NCPI office bearers

The complete list of 27 appointments is:

Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee - President

Abu Taher Khan (MP) - Vice President

Deepak Adhikary Dev (MP) - Vice President

Yusuf Pathan (MP) - Vice President

Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia (MP) - Vice President

Rachana Banerjee (MP) - Vice President

Chandrima Panja - Vice President

Uttiya Kundu - General Secretary

Mitali Bag (MP) - General Secretary

Bapi Halder (MP) - General Secretary

Sulekha Bhunia - General Secretary

Vivek Mishra - General Secretary

Shuvendu Chakraborty - General Secretary

Avishek Mukherjee - Secretary

Kallol Chakraborty - Secretary

Bappa Sardar - Secretary

Prabir Mahata - Secretary

Mrityunjoy Sinha - Secretary

Pallab Mukherjee - Secretary

Dibyendu Das - Secretary

Biplab Deb - Secretary

Pradip Dhar - Secretary

Susmita Bhunia - Secretary

Swati Goswami Bose - Secretary

Monalisha Khatun - Secretary

Swarup Jaiswal - Treasurer

Sudam Jetty - Joint-Treasurer

The announcement, issued from Kolkata and dated September 22, 2026, states that the members have been appointed to positions as NCPI office bearers and assigned other responsibilities.

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