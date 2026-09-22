Yusuf Pathan gets key role in NCPI's new structure, Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee named president

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, or NCPI, has announced a new organisational structure, with former cricketer and MP Yusuf Pathan among the party's newly appointed vice presidents. Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee has been named president as the party assigns responsibilities across its leadership.
The structure announced on September 22 includes six vice presidents, six general secretaries, 12 secretaries, a treasurer and a joint-treasurer. Pathan's appointment places him among the party's senior office bearers, alongside fellow MPs Abu Taher Khan, Deepak Adhikary Dev, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Rachana Banerjee.
Yusuf Pathan among new vice presidents
Yusuf Pathan has been appointed vice president of NCPI. Abu Taher Khan, Deepak Adhikary Dev, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, Rachana Banerjee and Chandrima Panja have also been appointed vice presidents.
Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee will serve as president.
Six general secretaries appointed
Uttiya Kundu, Mitali Bag, Bapi Halder, Sulekha Bhunia, Vivek Mishra and Shuvendu Chakraborty have been appointed general secretaries.
The appointments are part of the new structure announced by the party to distribute responsibilities for its organisational work.
Twelve members named secretaries
Avishek Mukherjee, Kallol Chakraborty, Bappa Sardar, Prabir Mahata, Mrityunjoy Sinha, Pallab Mukherjee, Dibyendu Das, Biplab Deb, Pradip Dhar, Susmita Bhunia, Swati Goswami Bose and Monalisha Khatun have been appointed secretaries.
Swarup Jaiswal has been appointed treasurer, while Sudam Jetty has been named joint-treasurer.
Full list of NCPI office bearers
The complete list of 27 appointments is:
- Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee - President
- Abu Taher Khan (MP) - Vice President
- Deepak Adhikary Dev (MP) - Vice President
- Yusuf Pathan (MP) - Vice President
- Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia (MP) - Vice President
- Rachana Banerjee (MP) - Vice President
- Chandrima Panja - Vice President
- Uttiya Kundu - General Secretary
- Mitali Bag (MP) - General Secretary
- Bapi Halder (MP) - General Secretary
- Sulekha Bhunia - General Secretary
- Vivek Mishra - General Secretary
- Shuvendu Chakraborty - General Secretary
- Avishek Mukherjee - Secretary
- Kallol Chakraborty - Secretary
- Bappa Sardar - Secretary
- Prabir Mahata - Secretary
- Mrityunjoy Sinha - Secretary
- Pallab Mukherjee - Secretary
- Dibyendu Das - Secretary
- Biplab Deb - Secretary
- Pradip Dhar - Secretary
- Susmita Bhunia - Secretary
- Swati Goswami Bose - Secretary
- Monalisha Khatun - Secretary
- Swarup Jaiswal - Treasurer
- Sudam Jetty - Joint-Treasurer
The announcement, issued from Kolkata and dated September 22, 2026, states that the members have been appointed to positions as NCPI office bearers and assigned other responsibilities.
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