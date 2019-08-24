Image Source : PTI/FILE Arun Jaitley's family asks PM Modi not to cut short foreign tour

The family of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to cut short his ongoing three-nation tour in its wake.

Modi called Jaitley's wife and son and expressed his condolences after the BJP veteran Rajya Sabha MP passed away at Delhi's AIIMS earlier in the day. However, the family members urged the Prime Minister not to cancel his ongoing foreign tour.

Modi, who is in the UAE, met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. From the UAE, he travels to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Gulf monarchy.

