Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Arun Jaitley's family asks PM Modi not to cut short foreign tour

Arun Jaitley's family asks PM Modi not to cut short foreign tour

The family of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to cut short his ongoing three-nation tour in its wake.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2019 18:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Arun Jaitley's family asks PM Modi not to cut short foreign tour

The family of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to cut short his ongoing three-nation tour in its wake.

Modi called Jaitley's wife and son and expressed his condolences after the BJP veteran Rajya Sabha MP passed away at Delhi's AIIMS earlier in the day. However, the family members urged the Prime Minister not to cancel his ongoing foreign tour.

Modi, who is in the UAE, met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. From the UAE, he travels to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Gulf monarchy.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNavy on high alert, strict vigil in Tamil Nadu