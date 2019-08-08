Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea against making Article 370 redundant

Article 370: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea against 'regressive measures', detention of J&K leaders

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana, declining the request to hear the matter urgently, said: "The matter would be placed before the appropriate bench, that is the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, for listing the matter."

Advocate M L Sharma, who has filed the petition, urged the court that his plea be listed for hearing either on August 12 or 13.

The bench, however, told Sharma that his plea would be heard in due course.

Sharma in his petition referred to how the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were detained/arrested before the issuance of the August 5 notification. There was no meaningful legislative or representative debate, he submitted.

The Centre, through a Gazette notification on August 5, technically read down the Article 370 in the Constitution. Article 35A has been scrapped by suspension of the 1954 presidential order and all the provisions of the Constitution are now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. After the erosion of its distinct identity, Article 370 has been set on a new path to begin a formal association with the law of the country through various articles in the Constitution and its identity as a Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

