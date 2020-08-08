Image Source : AP Russia to register world's first coronavirus vaccine on August 12

Russia is all set to become the first country in the world to register a fully effective coronavirus vaccine. Country's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev has confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moscow's Gamaleya institute will be registered for use in Russia on August 12.

The vaccine is jointly manufactured by the Gamaleya institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had, a couple of days ago, announced that the vaccine had completed the final stages of clinical trials and showed a high rate of effectiveness. He also said that the government will be vaccinating doctors and teachers in the month of August itself, before launching a country-wide vaccination campaign in October.

The clinical trials in Russia had begun in mid-June at about 7 clinical investigation sites located across the country.

Coronavirus vaccine candidates across the world are under final stages of trials.

Russia has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world only behind the USA, Brazil and India.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage