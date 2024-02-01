Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 30 crore seized at India-Myanmar border, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aizawl: A person was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore from a village at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said. Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team of Assam Rifles and state police on Tuesday raided Zokhawthar village near the International Border and seized narcotics. The officials said that one person has also been arrested in connection with it.

34.9 gram heroin worth Rs 17.4 lakh seized

In another operation, security forces seized 34.9 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.4 lakh from Zemabawk area of Aizawl on Monday. One person was also arrested in this case. Earlier on January 12, narcotics worth Rs 68.41 crore were seized in two separate operations in Mizoram and three people were arrested. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided Bualpui village in Siaha district and seized 225 grams of the drug.

Methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 1 crore recovered

In December 2023, Excise and Narcotics Department officials had recovered one lakh methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 1.27 crore from the Khatla area of Mizoram and arrested two people. Officials said that the vehicle used to transport the banned drugs was also seized. On the basis of the intelligence input, the department personnel recovered methamphetamine pills from the two accused. Both the accused were residents of Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: India sends back remaining 92 Myanmar soldiers day after plane crash in Mizoram

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore, three arrested