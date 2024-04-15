Mizoram: Congress accuses BJP-led NDA govt of suppressing people's rights, misusing central agencies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aizawl: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leveled accusations against the BJP-led NDA government, alleging misuse of central agencies and suppressing people's rights.

Speaking to reporters, MPCC President Lal Thanzara alleged that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has curtailed people's freedom.

He further accused the NDA government of employing central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department to intimidate and harass both the public and opposition leaders.

The state Congress chief emphasised that it is imperative to remove the BJP-led NDA government from power in order to preserve democracy.

Congress candidate Lalbiakzama, who accompanied Lal Thanzara, alleged that Modi will become a dictator if the BJP is elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



