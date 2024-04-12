Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals held with heroin in Champhai district

Mizoram news: The contraband was sealed in 110 soap cases. The accused hail from Darkhai and Phinak districts in Myanmar's Chin state, it said.

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals held with heroin in Champhai district.

Mizoram news: Two Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested for possessing 1.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 10.65 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said today (April 12). The operation was carried out jointly with the Mizoram Police at Hnahlan village, it said in a statement.

The contraband was sealed in 110 soap cases. The accused hail from Darkhai and Phinak districts in Myanmar's Chin state, it said.

In another operation on Wednesday (April 10), the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 50.8 gm of heroin worth Rs 35.6 lakh in Aizawl, the statement added.

