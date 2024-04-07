Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  4. Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash in Siaha district

Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash in Siaha district

Mizoram news: The Assam Rifles said that the currency notes and the four accused were handed over to the state police at Tuipang for further legal process.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Aizawl Updated on: April 07, 2024 20:15 IST
Mizoram, Two Myanmar nationals, Two Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash, Siaha d
Image Source : ASSAM RIFLES (X) Two Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash in Siaha district.

Mizoram news: Four people, including two Myanmarese nationals, were apprehended in south Mizoram's Siaha district with a huge amount of unaccounted cash, the Assam Rifles said today (April 7). Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles intercepted five mini trucks, on which 16 people were travelling, at the Zawngling village on Friday (April  5), it said.

During a thorough search, Myanmarese Kyat 7,74,74,500 in cash (equivalent to Rs 30.68 lakh) and Indian currency notes totalling Rs 1 lakh were found in the vehicles, it said. Four persons were apprehended with the unaccounted cash, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The currency notes and the four accused were handed over to the state police at Tuipang for further legal process, it said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Mizoram government fully implemented its 100 days' programmes, says Lalduhoma
 
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to support Congress candidate in Mizoram
