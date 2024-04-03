Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to support Congress candidate in Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday declared its support for the candidate of its I.N.D.I.A. ally, the Congress, in Mizoram's sole Lok Sabha seat. The polling for this seat is scheduled to take place in the first phase on April 19.

In a press conference held in Aizawl, Andrew Lalremkima, the president of AAP's Mizoram unit, announced that the party will not field a candidate for the upcoming polls and instead, extend support to Congress nominee Lalbiakzama. He expressed hope that voting the I.N.D.I.A. bloc into power at the Centre would lead to the restoration of democracy. Andrew further accused the BJP-led NDA government of suppressing opposition parties.

Referring to the arrest and imprisonment of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and two other ministers, he said, "Their action shows the BJP is afraid of the AAP."

Andrew highlighted that the BJP is making efforts to establish a presence in Mizoram, the sole northeastern state where it hasn't made progress yet.

He emphasized the national political landscape's division into two main groupings: the NDA and INDIA. Andrew urged the ruling party in the state, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), to clarify its position on aligning with either of these alliances.

Six candidates remain in fray

As many as six candidates from five political parties and an independent were left in the fray for elections to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat. The election will be held on April 19. Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that none of the six candidates, including a woman, whose documents cleared scrutiny, withdrew their candidatures.

In the 2019 polls too, there were six candidates including a woman. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own, has fielded political debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena. The BJP fielded its state president Vanlalhmuaka and Congress nominated retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama, who is also a newbie in politics. The People's Conference party fielded well-known singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi (46). Former BJP leader and ex-Congress worker Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (59) is contesting as an independent.

Lok Sabha Election 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

