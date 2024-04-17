Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mizoram got more funds under BJP-led govt at Centre, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is strengthening Mizoram's economy through tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

During a day-long visit to the Northeastern state, she campaigned for BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka. Notably, campaigning for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram ended on Wednesday with political parties making last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

Mizoram received Rs 32,823 crore under BJP govt

Speaking at a press conference held in the evening at Lengpui, Sitharaman asserted that Mizoram's portion of tax devolution has surged seven times over the last 10 years.

Sitharaman said that Mizoram had received Rs 4,734 crore during the 10-year tenure of the UPA government. In contrast, under the NDA government between 2014 and 2024, the state received a significantly higher amount of Rs 32,823 crore.

She further said that grants-in-aid to Mizoram have seen a notable increase of 102 per cent in the last 10 years. The Union Minister said that Mizoram had received Rs 21,358 crore in grants during the 10-year period of the UPA government. This figure rose to Rs 43,101 crore during the 10 years of the NDA government's tenure.

PM Narendra Modi gives priority to Northeast

Additionally, Sitharaman noted that the Centre has implemented numerous schemes and projects aimed at developing the state and enhancing connectivity.

Sitharaman emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords high priority to the Northeast region. In the last 10 years, PM Modi visited the region at least 65 times, underlining his commitment to its development and welfare.

Sitharaman further highlighted that central ministers have collectively visited the region on more than 850 occasions.

Moreover, she asserted that the Northeastern states, including Mizoram, have significantly benefited from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Sitharaman also announced plans to facilitate and formalise cross-border trade between Myanmar and Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, she addressed a public meeting in Siaha town, located in south Mizoram, where she discussed similar issues concerning the region's development and progress.

(With PTI inputs)

